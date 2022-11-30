UrduPoint.com

Livestock Minister Visits Agriculture Research Office

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 07:36 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan Wednesday visited the office of provincial Directorate General of Agricultural Research and visited its various sections and got briefing about its performance, working and functions. He directed for conducting intensive research work to solve the problems of farmers.

The minister appreciated research efforts of agriculturalists and directed them to intensify their efforts keeping in view the problems of farmers.

On this occasion, Mujibur Rahman, provincial Coordinator of United Nations Agriculture and food Organization informed the minister about various projects being undertaken in the province. The minister was also briefed about olive cultivation in the province.

He also urged the Department to expedite efforts for increasing land to increase olive plantation.

