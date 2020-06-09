UrduPoint.com
Livestock Officer Looted In Tank

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:09 PM

Livestock officer looted in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Unknown decoits looted a livestock officer namely Muhammad Rafiq when he was present in his office here on Tuesday morning.

He lodged an FIR in Shaheed Murid Akber Police Station that two unknown persons asked him to check their cow near Custom Pump Dabara.

He said that when he reached Custom Pump they kept pistol on his head and snatched his motorbike, mobile and cash.

The police have registered the case and started investigation.

