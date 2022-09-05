Livestock officers asked to expedite efforts for controlling LSD

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Malik Bhulla on Monday directed the officers to speed up activities aimed at controlling the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

Presiding over an online review meeting on lumpy skin disease, he said that there should be no negligence in reporting of the disease.

Bhulla also reviewed dengue surveillance activities and directed the officers to visit dengue hotspot areas and create awareness among people regarding adopting of standard operating procedures to overcome dengue.

The meeting was attended by Additional and Deputy Secretaries, DeputyDirectors, District officers, Lab in-charges and others.