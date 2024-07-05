Livestock Official Stresses Rearing More Sheep In Rural Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Livestock and Dairy Development Department Sialkot Additional Director (AD) Dr Inam Ali Athar has said that financial profits could be earned by rearing more sheep in rural areas.
With the increase in meat production along with maximum production of wool, the country's economic stability and economic development could be supported, he added.
Talking to APP here on Friday, he said due to increasing demand of meat and wool in the country, livestock farmers prefer to raise regional breeds of sheep for more meat and good wool. He called for keeping the sheepfolds two feet above the ground level and getting the wool sheared twice a year.
The AD Livestock said that to keep the sheep and goats safe from diseases, they should be vaccinated as per the instructions of the department and the pregnant sheep should be separated from the herd in the last month and given digestible food.
