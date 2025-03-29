Livestock Owners Urged To Ensure Judicious Use Of Water,unnecessary Wastage
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Deputy Director, Livestock Department, District Shaheed Benazirabad has informed Livestock owners that due to the current water shortage, there is a scarcity of green fodder, which may affect the health of both small and large animals.
He has advised to use water judiciously and avoid unnecessary wastage to prevent dehydration in animals.
Deputy Director (DD) has also reminded livestock owners to ensure that their animals receive necessary vaccinations according to the season to protect them from diseases.
He said that the Livestock Department of Shaheed Benazirabad has made all types of vaccines available at the main hospitals in each taluka, as well as at every veterinary center and hospital in the district.
DD has requested Livestock owners to visit their nearest veterinary center to vaccinate their animals and seek guidance from the livestock department staff regarding animal health and care. Apart from routine, all livestock owners are encouraged to dry green fodder in the shade to prepare hay, which can be used during difficult times to maintain animal health.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders foolproof security on Eid6 minutes ago
-
Speedy justice to be ensured to rape victim: Hina Butt6 minutes ago
-
Three bootleggers arrested6 minutes ago
-
Eid cleanliness plan reviewed6 minutes ago
-
NPF expanding welfare, real estate & technology initiatives for Police: MD Rizvi6 minutes ago
-
DS Railways directs for ensuring best travel facilities for passengers6 minutes ago
-
Livestock owners urged to ensure judicious use of water,unnecessary wastage6 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of ASI Badshah Khan offered at Police Lines HQ16 minutes ago
-
Bilawal to reviews development projects of Larkana District26 minutes ago
-
Peshawar High Court upholds transfer of private school exam halls to government schools26 minutes ago
-
WSSC-DIKhan chalked out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid36 minutes ago
-
Security plan for Eid finalised36 minutes ago