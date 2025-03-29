livestock owners urged to ensure judicious use of water,unnecessary wastage

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Deputy Director, Livestock Department, District Shaheed Benazirabad has informed Livestock owners that due to the current water shortage, there is a scarcity of green fodder, which may affect the health of both small and large animals.

He has advised to use water judiciously and avoid unnecessary wastage to prevent dehydration in animals.

Deputy Director (DD) has also reminded livestock owners to ensure that their animals receive necessary vaccinations according to the season to protect them from diseases.

He said that the Livestock Department of Shaheed Benazirabad has made all types of vaccines available at the main hospitals in each taluka, as well as at every veterinary center and hospital in the district.

DD has requested Livestock owners to visit their nearest veterinary center to vaccinate their animals and seek guidance from the livestock department staff regarding animal health and care. Apart from routine, all livestock owners are encouraged to dry green fodder in the shade to prepare hay, which can be used during difficult times to maintain animal health.