Open Menu

Livestock Owners Urged To Ensure Judicious Use Of Water,unnecessary Wastage

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM

livestock owners urged to ensure judicious use of water,unnecessary wastage

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Deputy Director, Livestock Department, District Shaheed Benazirabad has informed Livestock owners that due to the current water shortage, there is a scarcity of green fodder, which may affect the health of both small and large animals.

He has advised to use water judiciously and avoid unnecessary wastage to prevent dehydration in animals.

Deputy Director (DD) has also reminded livestock owners to ensure that their animals receive necessary vaccinations according to the season to protect them from diseases.

He said that the Livestock Department of Shaheed Benazirabad has made all types of vaccines available at the main hospitals in each taluka, as well as at every veterinary center and hospital in the district.

DD has requested Livestock owners to visit their nearest veterinary center to vaccinate their animals and seek guidance from the livestock department staff regarding animal health and care. Apart from routine, all livestock owners are encouraged to dry green fodder in the shade to prepare hay, which can be used during difficult times to maintain animal health.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al ..

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

3 hours ago
 Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayer ..

Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers

3 hours ago
 UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sigh ..

UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting

3 hours ago
 UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in ..

UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to c ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

4 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

4 hours ago
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

5 hours ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

5 hours ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

5 hours ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

5 hours ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan