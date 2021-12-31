Livestock-poultry feed, poultry farms licenses renewal for year 2022 ordered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Livestock department has asked the poultry farms and manufacturers and seller of livestock and poultry feed to get their licenses renew for year 2022.

It was stated by Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshed Akhtar during inspection of private poultry farms and feed Mills in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala on Friday.

He said that Punjab Animals Feed Stuff and Compound Feed Act 2016 for preparation and sale of livestock and poultry feed while Punjab Poultry Production Act 2016 was applicable for poultry farm traders throughout Punjab.

In this regard, the licenses issued to those who manufacture and sell livestock and poultry feed and those trading in poultry farms have been expired by December 31, 2021.

According to the relevant laws, running a poultry farm without a license or expired license and preparing and selling food was a crime which could be resulted in imprisonment and heavy fines so get renewal of license for poultry farms and manufacture and sale of livestock and poultry feed for the year 2022, he concluded.