Livestock Programmes Yielding Positive Results: Minister Kirmani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Thursday that the Punjab government had launched various programmes under the dynamic leadership of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to strengthen livestock sector and these programmes were yielding positive results.

He presided over the meeting here which reviewed progress of livestock card, distribution of assets among divorced and widow women of South Punjab rural areas besides others projects.

Till now 13,451 farmers had received livestock cards, he said and added that negligence with regard to timely delivery of livestock cards to farmers would not be tolerated at all.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani directed the relevant authorities to improve vaccination production capacity to reduce effects of foot-and-mouth disease.

