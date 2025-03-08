Livestock provided to 236 women in Vehari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has launched a Rs. 2 billion scheme to support 11,000 underprivileged women in South Punjab.

As part of the initiative, 236 widows and divorced women in Burewala and Vehari were provided with livestock to help them. At the distribution ceremony, Parliamentary Secretary for Livestock Sardar Asim Sher Maikan highlighted that each beneficiary received an additional Rs 5,000 for animal fodder. He also announced that similar initiatives would soon be introduced in upper Punjab.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including MNA Sajid Saleem Mehdi, MPA Nosher Anjum Langrial, and Livestock Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel.

The recipients expressed their gratitude to the government, stating that these livestock would become a means of livelihood for their families.

According to the Livestock department, the beneficiaries will receive proper training in animal care, and a vaccination campaign to be conducted to ensure the health of the distributed animals. However, experts have emphasized the need for long-term support and better market access to maximize the impact of the initiative.

APP/aaj