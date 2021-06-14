UrduPoint.com
Livestock Receives 8th Dose To Prevent From Mouth-foot Disease

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Livestock receives 8th dose to prevent from mouth-foot disease

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :South Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Secretary Aftab Peerzada Monday visited Chak 13/BC to monitor the vaccination of livestock against mouth-and-foot disease.

He said that this was the eighth dose of vaccine to prevent the livestock of Bahawalpur division especially the Cholistan from mouth-and-foot disease.

He directed the staff of the livestock department to complete the vaccination drive successfully and achieve 100 per cent of the target. The livestock secretary was briefed about the vaccination schedule and performance of staff.

More Stories From Pakistan

