Livestock Rwp Distributes 300 Poultry Units In Attock

Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:26 PM

Livestock Rwp distributes 300 poultry units in Attock

Livestock Rawalpindi has distributed 300 poultry units during last three days in Attock district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Livestock Rawalpindi has distributed 300 poultry units during last three days in Attock district.

Director Livestock Rawalpindi Division Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar Friday visited Attock district and distributed poultry units in different rural areas.

On the occasion, he said the Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department was distributing poultry units (1 cockerel and 5 hens) among the villagers in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, "We are trying to meet the target set by Minister Livestock Punjab Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak and Secretary Livestock Zahid Hussainand the department is putting its all-out efforts into the initiative. We are distributing the units as per the directions of the government and theproject will help the poor."

