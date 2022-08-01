UrduPoint.com

Livestock Secretary Reviews Measures For Flood-hit Areas

Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Malik Bhulla has said that flood relief camps of the department are working in 435 flood sectors and 314 sub-sectors, established across the province

He said this while presiding over a meeting which was held to review the measures of the Livestock Department in the wake of flood situation.

He said the department had made all arrangements to cope with the flood situation. More than 4,000 veterinary staff was offering their services in flood camps, he added.

He further said that 42 mobile veterinary laboratories were carrying out diagnostic services in the affected districts.

The Livestock secretary said that vaccination was also being carried out in areas where there was threat of possible spread of diseases. Emergency medicines were also available in abundance in flood relief camps to deal with any emergency like situation, he added.

The secretary said that awareness programmes were also underway to sensitise people regarding taking care of animals during the situation of flood.

Additional and deputy secretaries besides other officers attending the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

