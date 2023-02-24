UrduPoint.com

Livestock Secretary Visits Buffalo Research Institute Pattoki

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar on Friday visited Buffalo Research Institute Pattoki, Feed Mill and Dairy Farm.

According to official sources, the chief research officer briefed the secretary about working of the institute.

The secretary said research was necessary for breed of buffaloes and genetic properties for production, adding that the institute was doing excellent research for industry, educational institutions and cattle breeders.

The secretary also planted a sapling under the tree plantation campaign.

Technical additional secretary and production director general were also present.

