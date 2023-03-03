UrduPoint.com

Livestock Secretary Visits Directorate Of Planning And Evaluation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 09:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar on Friday visited Directorate of Planning and Evaluation.

According to official sources here, Planning Dircetor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf briefed the secretary.

Muhammad Masood Anwar also visited different sections of the directorate.

All trainings of planning department should be evolved keeping in view the existing challenges, he added.

He further said that online conference system would help in reducing annual expenses.

Secretary said that with the help of virtual governance system analysis on real situation of diseases should also be conducted.

Additional and Deputy Secretaries were also present on the occasion.

Muhammad Masood Anwar also participated in an online meeting.

