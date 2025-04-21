Open Menu

Livestock Secretary Visits Experimental Farm In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 02:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Punjab Livestock Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel visited the experimental livestock

farm in Jahangirabad, Kacha Khoh, Khanewal, and chaired a meeting.

During the meeting, he was briefed on departmental affairs, the ADP scheme, and the construction

of the boundary wall of Mian Channu Livestock Hospital.

The meeting was attended by DG Production Punjab Dr Muhammad Yousaf, Divisional Director Multan Dr Mehmood Ijaz Gorsi, Additional Director Dr Ehsan-ul-Haq, and Farm Superintendent Aziz-ur-Rehman.

Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel also took a tour of the farm. He directed that plantation beds should be made

away from trees, stating it would help increase production.

He emphasized planting local trees and shrubs at the livestock farm, especially "neem and jamun",

and ensuring their proper growth.

The secretary expressed satisfaction over the health and hygiene of the animals at the farm.

He stated that the Punjab government had taken revolutionary steps to enhance livestock production and termed livestock farmers as a “jewel in the crown.”

He added that the department would continue to guide the public about high-quality breeds for milk and meat production.

Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel also inaugurated a tree plantation campaign at the farm by planting a "pilkan" sapling and offered prayers for success of the campaign and national stability.

