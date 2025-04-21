Livestock Secretary Visits Experimental Farm In Khanewal
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 02:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Punjab Livestock Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel visited the experimental livestock
farm in Jahangirabad, Kacha Khoh, Khanewal, and chaired a meeting.
During the meeting, he was briefed on departmental affairs, the ADP scheme, and the construction
of the boundary wall of Mian Channu Livestock Hospital.
The meeting was attended by DG Production Punjab Dr Muhammad Yousaf, Divisional Director Multan Dr Mehmood Ijaz Gorsi, Additional Director Dr Ehsan-ul-Haq, and Farm Superintendent Aziz-ur-Rehman.
Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel also took a tour of the farm. He directed that plantation beds should be made
away from trees, stating it would help increase production.
He emphasized planting local trees and shrubs at the livestock farm, especially "neem and jamun",
and ensuring their proper growth.
The secretary expressed satisfaction over the health and hygiene of the animals at the farm.
He stated that the Punjab government had taken revolutionary steps to enhance livestock production and termed livestock farmers as a “jewel in the crown.”
He added that the department would continue to guide the public about high-quality breeds for milk and meat production.
Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel also inaugurated a tree plantation campaign at the farm by planting a "pilkan" sapling and offered prayers for success of the campaign and national stability.
Recent Stories
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Expresses Grief Over the Passing of Pope Francis4 minutes ago
-
Livestock Secretary visits experimental farm in Khanewal5 minutes ago
-
NA expresses deep grief over passing of Aamir’s grandmother5 minutes ago
-
Members of the KP Assembly committed to improving Girls’ Secondary Education5 minutes ago
-
Senate chirman attends valima ceremonies14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner launches anti-polio drive14 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responds to 102 emergencies in a week24 minutes ago
-
Missing girl found dead in under-construction house24 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tributes to Allama Iqbal on death anniversary25 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 1,200 litres fake drinks, imposes fine on bakery in Taxila25 minutes ago
-
Man kills step daughter25 minutes ago
-
Rs 15 billion for wheat farmers hailed25 minutes ago