Livestock sector contributes 14 % in GDP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Livestock sector of Punjab has done remarkably well during last fiscal year with 14 percent contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP).

Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Jamshaid Akhtar talking to APP stated recent economic survey and shared the satisfactory performance of the livestock sector. Livestock was contributing to approximately 61.9 percent of agriculture value added and 14 percent to the GDP.

Animal husbandry was the most significant economic activity of the dweller of rural areas of Pakistan. More than 8 million rural families were engaged in the livestock production and were deriving around 40 percent of their income from the sector, said Dr Jamshaid while quoting the economic survey. Gross value addition of livestock had increased from Rs 5,269 billion (2020-21) to Rs 5,441 (2021-22).

Dr Jamshaid said that the sector should be focused further for economic growth, food security and poverty alleviation as it had immense potential.

He, however, hinted that government was taking different steps to promote the sector by export quality meat. Meat processing zones were being developed for the purpose. Steps were also in progress on breed improvement for enhanced productivity.

During last year, the cattle strength increased from 51.5 million to 53.4 million. Similarly, the strength of buffaloes, cows, sheep, goats increased remarkably.

However, camel, strength remained almost same which is 1.1 million. Apart from this the strength of horses and mules did not increase. There are 0.4 million horses and 0.2 million mules, counted during the last year, says economic survey.

Milk production also increased from 63,684 million tonnes to 65,745 million tonnes, said Jamshaid.