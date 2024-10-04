Livestock sector contributing greatly to stabilise economy: minister

Provincial Minister of Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Friday that the livestock sector was contributing greatly for stabilising national economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister of Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Friday that the livestock sector was contributing greatly for stabilising national economy.

He was addressing a ceremony, held at a local hotel in connection with the World Animal Protection Day observance, with the help of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Brooks and Livestock Department of Punjab. The minister said that an organisation like Brooks was indeed providing valuable services in the field of equine health in Pakistan. He said the sector was playing an important role in providing employment to a large part of population. Those farmers who could not afford to buy land, could purchase animals, he added.

The minister said the Livestock Department was continuing its efforts to strengthen all animal welfare organisations. According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government, in the recent budget, had allocated a huge amount of Rs. 20 billion for development of the sector. This is in addition to other expenses for livestock. Such a large amount has never been allocated in the history of Punjab province, he added. This amount is for major projects of the Livestock Department initiated by the chief minister Punjab.

These include initiatives of Chief Minister Punjab including Livestock Card, Foot and Disease Control Program and distribution of livestock assets to rural women in south Punjab.

He said that the government was establishing Foot and Disease Control Compartments, Zones and Quarantine Centers. The Department of Livestock has made complete arrangements for traceability, tagging, vaccination and insemination of animals in these compartments and zones.

The objective is to increase the production of disease-free, high-quality meat and milk for domestic use and to increase exports.

Addressing the seminar on this occasion, Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that 8 million families in Pakistan are associated with the livestock sector. The Department of Livestock Department Punjab is taking great measures regarding the health and welfare of animals.

He said that agriculture and livestock sectors are part of our culture and civilization. Balanced diet is very important in animal nutrition for which Livestock Department is providing better quality feed to livestock farmers and supporting the private sector. Efforts are being made to solve the problems related to animals feed in Punjab. He endorsed that the livestock department is among the top priorities of the Chief Minister of Punjab on which she is focused and spending considerable money on the development of this sector.

Secretary Livestock Punjab added that 5 compartments will be established in the first year. Saqib Ali Atteel said that the world is moving towards One Health, human health is related with animal health and it is related with environmental health. Punjab government is ensuring supply of protein rich feed for animals to increase milk and meat production.

Additional Secretary Livestock Dr. Usman Tahir, DG Livestock Extension Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, DG Livestock Research Sajjad Hussain and other officers of the department were also present in the ceremony.

Besides secretary Livestock Saqib, Ali Ateel and Chief Executive Officer Brooks Javed Gondal also attended the event.