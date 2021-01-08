UrduPoint.com
Livestock Sector Essential For Development Of Balochistan: CEO BBoIT

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:27 PM

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farman Zarkoon Friday said the incumbent government was paying special attention on the Livestock as it has importance for development of Balochistan and investment

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farman Zarkoon Friday said the incumbent government was paying special attention on the Livestock as it has importance for development of Balochistan and investment.

In a statement, he said development could be made by promoting investment in this segment saying the share of livestock in the agriculture income of the province was 47 % while more than 93% of Balochistan's land was suitable for it.

There were six agro-ecological zones, he said, adding that ample land was available for milk production while feed mills, animal husbandry and various livestock zones were being constructed.

The CEO said that about 20% of Balochistan's economy depended on the Livestock saying cattle were of organic and indigenous breed which was in great demand internationally.

He described that there are numerous investment opportunities in the field of Halal meat production and added that modern slaughter houses and meat processing units could be set up in order to enhance investment in the province.

