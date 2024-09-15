Open Menu

Livestock Sector Gets Boost With New Ultrasound Technology

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Director Livestock Dr. Mahmood Ejaz said on Sunday that introduction of advanced ultrasound machines at the tehsil level would be a best health facility to promote healthy cattle.

"This project, costing Rs. 150 million, will transform livestock healthcare," he said while talking to APP. "The ultrasound machines will allow early detection of animal diseases," he added. Dr. Mahmood emphasized that this would significantly improve the treatment of livestock. "The initiative will be completed within two years," he assured. "It will modernise veterinary services and enhance operational capacity," he remarked.

Dr. Mahmood also spoke about the Livestock Farmer Card, saying, "This card offers farmers easy access to loans for essential supplies." "With an investment of over Rs. 4 billion, it empowers livestock farmers financially," he continued. He stated that the program would boost productivity by enabling farmers to buy fodder and other supplies. "Once loans are repaid, farmers can access more credit," he explained.

Additionally, Dr. Mahmood said, "The government has allocated Rs. 2 billion to support underprivileged women in livestock farming." He mentioned that it would help marginalised women, particularly widows and divorcees. "These women will receive assets to start their livestock businesses," he remarked.

Regarding improving local breeds, Dr. Mahmood stated, "Rs. 500 million will be spent on providing 5,300 high-quality goats and sheep to farmers." He also discussed the government’s focus on disease control, saying, "Rs. 7.5 billion is allocated to create Disease-Free Zones to combat foot-and-mouth disease." "This will improve animal health and reduce economic losses for farmers," he affirmed.

"Rs. 270 million will be used to upgrade vaccine production units," Dr. Mahmood added. He also said, "mobile veterinary units will deliver on-the-spot care in remote areas." Concluding, he stated, "The government will also invest Rs. 24 million to enhance semen production units for livestock breeding."

