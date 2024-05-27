Livestock Sector Vital For Economic Growth: Najmi Alam
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 11:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister of Sindh on Livestock and Fisheries Syed Najmi Alam has said that he was most pleased to see female officers in the veterinary sector, and Pakistan Peoples Party always advocates for women's rights, emphasizing that a country cannot progress by keeping half of its population at home.
He expressed these views on Monday while addressing a ceremony at the office of the Director General of Livestock and Fisheries.
The event was held to distribute offer letters to successful candidates for the positions of Veterinary Officers (BPS-17) through the Sindh Public Service Commission. Syed Najmi Alam said that he is saddened by the fact that Sindh's cows produce 16 liters of milk in other countries, whereas the same breed yields much less milk here.
Therefore, we need to take steps to improve our breeds. He added that essential nutrients were lacking in the diets of children in villages, so we were distributing chickens among the poor people to help address this nutritional deficiency.
The advisor further said that to improve the country's economy, we have to develop the livestock sector, for which the new officers in the department have to work hard and with dedication.
He said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has entrusted me with this responsibility which I will try to fulfill honestly because the development of the livestock department will increase the prosperity in Sindh and for this we all have to work together.
On this occasion, Director General of Livestock and Fisheries, Hizbullah Bhutto addressed the ceremony, stating that 145 Veterinary Officers passed the exam through the Sindh Public Service Commission, and this event was held to distribute offer letters among them.
He congratulated all the new Veterinary Officers, remarking that they were fortunate to have secured employment. He emphasized that it was now their responsibility to take measures for the improvement of owners within the province.
He said that our goal was to improve the breeds to increase the production of milk and meat so that we can contribute more to the country's GDP. He further added that the department requires additional staff, who will be appointed soon.
