Open Menu

Livestock Sector Vital For Economic Growth: Najmi Alam

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Livestock sector vital for economic growth: Najmi Alam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister of Sindh on Livestock and Fisheries Syed Najmi Alam has said that he was most pleased to see female officers in the veterinary sector, and Pakistan Peoples Party always advocates for women's rights, emphasizing that a country cannot progress by keeping half of its population at home.

He expressed these views on Monday while addressing a ceremony at the office of the Director General of Livestock and Fisheries.

The event was held to distribute offer letters to successful candidates for the positions of Veterinary Officers (BPS-17) through the Sindh Public Service Commission. Syed Najmi Alam said that he is saddened by the fact that Sindh's cows produce 16 liters of milk in other countries, whereas the same breed yields much less milk here.

Therefore, we need to take steps to improve our breeds. He added that essential nutrients were lacking in the diets of children in villages, so we were distributing chickens among the poor people to help address this nutritional deficiency.

The advisor further said that to improve the country's economy, we have to develop the livestock sector, for which the new officers in the department have to work hard and with dedication.

He said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has entrusted me with this responsibility which I will try to fulfill honestly because the development of the livestock department will increase the prosperity in Sindh and for this we all have to work together.

On this occasion, Director General of Livestock and Fisheries, Hizbullah Bhutto addressed the ceremony, stating that 145 Veterinary Officers passed the exam through the Sindh Public Service Commission, and this event was held to distribute offer letters among them.

He congratulated all the new Veterinary Officers, remarking that they were fortunate to have secured employment. He emphasized that it was now their responsibility to take measures for the improvement of owners within the province.

He said that our goal was to improve the breeds to increase the production of milk and meat so that we can contribute more to the country's GDP. He further added that the department requires additional staff, who will be appointed soon.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Poor Progress Same Turkish Lira Pakistan Peoples Party Women Event All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Employment SPSC

Recent Stories

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

2 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

2 hours ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

3 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

4 hours ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

4 hours ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

4 hours ago
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

6 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

6 hours ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

6 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

7 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan