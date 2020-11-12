Livestock services training centre Fazilpur made functional

Livestock services training centre Fazilpur in district Rajanpur has been made functional after ten years as per the direction of Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ):Livestock services training centre Fazilpur in district Rajanpur has been made functional after ten years as per the direction of Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak.

According to official sources here on Wednesday, Livestock South Director General Mansoor Ahmad said that the training centre would be affiliated with University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore.

He said that classes had been started in the training centre, adding that the centre was equipped with modern laboratory, library and computer training facility.

He said that this initiative of the Livestock department would create job opportunities in Fazilpur area.

Officers of grade 17 to 19 were faculty of the training centre, he added.