Livestock Staff Fully Active To Help Farmers: Director

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :District Livestock department has been facilitating farmers by providing good treatment facilities to cattle at farms right across the division.

For this purpose, 20 mobile veterinary dispensaries, including four in district Chiniot, as many in Toba Tek Singh, seven in Jhang and five in Faisalabad were available.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan said here Friday that each mobile dispensary included services of a veterinary officer, veterinary assistant, cattle attendants.

"Veterinary staff has been made fully active for provision of treatment facilities to cattle at farmers' door steps".

He said that last month, in May,treatment facilities were provided to 36,519 cattlehead in the division.

