Livestock staff training for ultrasonography of animals begins

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The training of Livestock staff hailing from Lodhran district for ultrasonography of animals was started today in Veterinary academy, Lahore.

Deputy Director Livestock, Dr Waqar Aslam, told APP here on Wednesday that the Punjab government was providing ultrasound machines at all the Tehsil headquarters veterinary hospitals across the province,adding that three machines would reach in the district and would be kept at THQ hospitals of Lodhran,Dunyapur, Kahror Pacca.

In this connection, trainings of livestock staff was started which enable them to correctly acquire and interpret ultrasound images of the abdominal and reproductive organs,he concluded.