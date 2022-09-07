UrduPoint.com

Livestock Starts Registration Of Buffalo Calves Under Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The livestock department has started registration of buffalo calves in the division under save calf scheme.

According to Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan, a total 4,230 calves would be registered in 423 units under the programme whereas 4,250 calves would be registered in 170 units.

He said 1,780 calves would be registered in 178 units of district Faisalabad, 610 calves in 61 units of Toba Tek Singh, 1150 calves in 115 units of Jhang and 690 calves in 69 units of district Chiniot.

The farmers were being provided stipend Rs 6,500 for each calf under the scheme and Rs 4,000 for each calf under Kata Farba programme. The farmer would also be bound toincrease average 300-gram weight of each calf in Kata Bachao scheme and 700-grams inKata Farba scheme on daily basis, he added.

