Livestock Taskforce headed by Jahangir Tareen failed to deliver any fruitful results despite of passing one year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Livestock Taskforce headed by Jahangir Tareen failed to deliver any fruitful results despite of passing one year.The Livestock Taskforce was constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to devise a strategy to tackle the issues faced by livestock sector.

Naseem Sadiq was given the post of secretary of this taskforce, despite of the fact that, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigating a scandal of Rs 13bn of corruption in vaccination against Naseem Sadiq.Jahangir Tareen has also availed a luxurious office inside PM house for this taskforce, the office administrator Mr Tamman also enjoying in this office through national exchequer.Court barred Jahangir Tareen from retaining a public office, but PM Imran Khan taken this step to strengthen his friendship and ignored the court orders.