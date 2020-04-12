Livestock team recovers unhygienic meat, butcher held

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Livestock department raided at slaughter house in qasba Gujrat of Kot Addu tehsil area and seized over six mound unhygienic meat.

According to details, a Livestock team led by Deputy Director Livestock Kot Addu have raided and seized six mound unhygienic meat from a butcher.

The butcher was supplying unhygienic meat to butchers and hotels from since long and action was taken on people's complaint.

Police on the application put by Livestock department have registered case under slaughter control act and arrested a butcher namely Qaiser while his accomplice managed to flee from there.

APP /shn-sak1355 hrs