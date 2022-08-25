UrduPoint.com

Livestock Teams Actively Provide Treatment To Animals Across Division

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Livestock teams actively provide treatment to animals across division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 20 mobile teams of livestock department are fully active in the field to provide treatment facilities to ailing animals during the prevailing rainy season across the division.

Each team comprises a veterinary officer, veterinary assistant, cattle attendant and a driver, said Dr Haider Ali, Director Livestock here on Thursday.

He said that five teams were active in district Faisalabad, 4 in Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts and 7 in district Jhang. All teams were equipped with modern medical tool kits and necessary medicine.

He said that 423,573 animals had so far been provided treatment by the mobile dispensaries at door steps of the livestock farmers, while 189,392 big and 122,964 small animals had been provided D-vermin medicine free of charge across the division during the ongoing year.

He said that the livestock department had held 5,097 awareness programmes about different animals' diseases in rural areas. Awareness about lumpy skin disease was also underway, he added.

