Livestock Thieves Gang Busted, 2 Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 08:19 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Thatha Sadiqabad police have arrested two members of a livestock theft gang involved in six cases of cattle theft.

The operation led to recovery of two stolen goats and Rs. 110,000 in cash.

SHO Rai Qaisar Kharl expressed satisfaction with the operation, stressing that modern investigative techniques and efficient teamwork were key factors in the success. DPO Kharak extended commendations to the police team for their diligent efforts, reinforcing the force’s commitment to public safety and justice.

