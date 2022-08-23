Livestock trains 7,290 farmers, students

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :An awareness campaign for livestock farmers and students was ongoing across the division in rural areas through mobile training buses of the livestock department.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali said that livestock staff in mobile training buses visited rural areas and imparted training to farmers as well as students through documentaries and lectures.

The training was being provided about feed, disease, vaccination schedule, animal care in line with weather conditions, importance of poultry, milk production, eggs, meat etc.

The director said that the department conducted 292 training programmes in all the four districts of the division during the year 2021-22 which were attended by 7,290 farmers and students.