UrduPoint.com

Livestock Trains 7,290 Farmers, Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Livestock trains 7,290 farmers, students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :An awareness campaign for livestock farmers and students was ongoing across the division in rural areas through mobile training buses of the livestock department.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali said that livestock staff in mobile training buses visited rural areas and imparted training to farmers as well as students through documentaries and lectures.

The training was being provided about feed, disease, vaccination schedule, animal care in line with weather conditions, importance of poultry, milk production, eggs, meat etc.

The director said that the department conducted 292 training programmes in all the four districts of the division during the year 2021-22 which were attended by 7,290 farmers and students.

Related Topics

Weather Mobile All

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on ..

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on Dec 1

24 minutes ago
 What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strat ..

What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strategy?

31 minutes ago
 Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

44 minutes ago
 Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social medi ..

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social media

1 hour ago
 Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

1 hour ago
 UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakist ..

UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.