Livestock vaccination launched in flooded areas

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Livestock Department has initiated a vaccination campaign in flood-affected villages across the district to safeguard animal health and support the livelihoods of impacted farmers.

According to a department spokesperson, veterinary doctors and field staff visited multiple villages and administered preventive vaccines to protect livestock from seasonal and epidemic diseases.

The ongoing campaign is part of broader relief efforts aimed at minimizing losses for farmers and ensuring the well-being of their animals in the wake of recent flooding.