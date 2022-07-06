Livestock workers to perform duties on Eid

Director Livestock (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Alam Zeb Khan Wednesday said that leaves of livestock staff has been cancelled as part of emergency measures against spread of lumpy skin disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Director Livestock (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Alam Zeb Khan Wednesday said that leaves of livestock staff has been cancelled as part of emergency measures against spread of lumpy skin disease.

Addressing the meeting, DG livestock said that leaves of staff have been cancelled on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr under lumpy skin emergency plan.

He said that livestock workers would be on duty on first day of Eid. He also directed to expedite vaccination of livestock and added that negligence in this connection would not be tolerated.