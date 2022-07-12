Living Indus Initiative in offing for Ecological Restoration of Indus Basin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :The country's oldest and custodian of thousands of years ancient civilizations of the region River Indus is facing serious pollution and threats that will be addressed through the Living Indus Initiative.

The United Nations is assisting the Ministry of Climate Change in developing a vision and agenda which aspires to an Indus Basin that can sustain a thriving civilization from its sources to the ocean whose natural resources and ecosystems have been repaired and restored, and are resilient in the face of climate change, a Ministry of Climate Change official told APP while sharing insights of the project.

He said the Indus Basin was responsible for catering 80% of the country's population relying on it. It has served as the core of the region's socio-cultural and economic life for over a documented 5,000 years, he added.

He mentioned that a study by the United Nations food and Agriculture Organisation (UN FAO) on the dying Indus Basin posed various questions that needs to be addressed like does it be able to do so even for another 100 years? "Indus Basin is facing multiple threats ranging from Climate Change due to poor resource management, environmental hazards and unsustainable use of this valuable resource," he said referring to the study.

He informed that the poor water resource management going unaddressed was inflicting the economic cost to the country to be USD $12 billion per annum (4% of GDP).

"In addition, the Indus Basin faces an existential threat in the wake of Climate Change, which is the biggest longer-term and currently unmitigated external risk to Pakistan's water endowment", he said.

He quoted another intergovernmental panel on climate change (IPCC) report of 2013 that predicted climate change was is expected to bring about an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, coupled with the increased variability in South Asian Summer Monsoon (SASM) rains causing frequent and intense floods and droughts in the country.

The Ministry official mentioned that the initiative was intended to establish the health of the Indus Basin at a higher level of urgency and ambition, both through the implementation of a series of new and innovative interventions in the short term and through the identification and deployment of as-yet-untried approaches drawn from and adapting approaches tried in other parts of the world.

