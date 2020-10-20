Living legend musician Tafu, others heart broken over tabla maestro ustad Balley Khan death

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Iconic musician and living legend, ustad Tafu felt heart broken over demise of tabla maestro, Ustad Balley Khan, who was laid to rest in Pak Mai graveyard here on Tuesday.

Shaukat Hussain better known as Ustad Balley Khan passed away on Monday evening after a protracted illness. He was 75.

Talking to APP, Ustad Tafu said that with death of Balley Khan, an era of tabla has come to an end. The ailing musician stated that demise of tabla maestro was a shocking news, adding that it was a great loss to him and music Industry alike.

"Sunn Vey bilori akhh walaya" famed musician informed that Ustad Balley Khan had no match in tabla playing.

Former Controller Radio Pakistan, Ali Tenha stated that he (Balley Khan) used to play tabla with legendary artistes Ustad Salamut Ali Khan and Nazakut Ali Khan when they were residing in Multan after migrating from India.

He told that the deceased tabla player knew so many "thekay" adding that both his hands were much clear at two "palas" of tabla.

Ustad Balley Khan had served Radio Pakistan for over 30 years, the broadcaster said and added that his father Ustad Raheem Buksh was a great "nakarchi" of his times.

He taught him tabla in early age which earned him big Names in future, Ali Tehna stated.

Radio Pakistan Multan Station Director Kausar Samreen reminisced that when she joined Radio, she observed Ustad Balley Khan practicing music in a dark music studio with his "magical hands.

"I had detailed interaction with him when I was made In charge music section of Radio Pakistan Multan. He was an expert in tabla playing. He was humble and down towards earth," she remarked.

She recalled that she started a programme Puppet Music with Ustad Balley Khan which attracted a large number of listeners.

Samreen wished that Ustad Balley Khan should have been nominated for pride of performance for his scintillating performance and services for music Industry.

The funeral of the tabla maestro was offered at premises of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed tomb wherein a good number of people including his student participated.