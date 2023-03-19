UrduPoint.com

Living Nations Always Mark Culture To Enlighten New Generations: Addl CS

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar has appreciated the organizers on successfully holding of "South Punjab Literary and Cultural Festival".

In a statement issued on Sunday, Saqib Zafar said that living nations never forget their history, civilization and traditions. Culture is the soul of nations and living nations always keep their historical and cultural heritage alive. Personalities associated with literature and culture are the assets of this cultural region of south Punjab, he said and added that the aim of organizing these literary and cultural events was to enlighten the new generations about the rich literature and culture of South Punjab.

He said that the officers come and go but the old traditions always prevail. He expressed the hope that the traditions of holding literary events would be maintained in the future also. He thanked the officials and other persons associated with art and literature for their cooperation in organizing the event. He also paid gratitude to the Secretary Higher education Altaf Baloch and his entire team for the successful organization of the festival.

More Stories From Pakistan

