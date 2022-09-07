Living nations never forget their martyrs: Langu

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 06:45 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Ziaullah Langu said that living nations never forget their martyrs and always remember them, as the cultivation of the country was being done with the blood of martyrs.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized on Wednesday, in connection with Lasbela martyrs at a local hotel, under the auspices of Kisan Etihad Pakistan.

Mir Ziaullah said that for the last two decades, more than 70,000 martyrs had sacrificed their lives against terrorism and the geographical and ideological borders of this country had been protected.

"If some people were angry with us, they could sit with the state and discuss their problems. They should not target innocent people with terrorist activities on behalf of enemy's agenda," he added.

The advisor expressed his gratitude to Kisan Etihad Pakistan for providing land in Quetta for the families of the martyrs and said that the organization of the ceremony in memory of the martyrs of Lasbela by Kisan Etihad was a good initiative.

