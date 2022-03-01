ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Tuesday said the Living Rivers Initiative aimed to revive the dying biodiversity of River Indus would work on restoring the country's backbone of ecology.

In a tweet, the SAPM shared his video clip of virtual address at the Ministerial Dialogue of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on Ecosystem Restoration.

Amin said by the will of Allah Almighty the Living Rivers Initiative by the Federal government would bigger and more ambitious initiative for nature and habitat conservation than the Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project.

"The #LivingRiversInitiative by @ImranKhanPTI Govt (coming soon) is IA going to be an even bigger and more ambitious initiative for #EcosystemRestoration than the successful #10BillionTreeTsunami - it is already being guided for launch by @UN @FAO @UNDP @Unep #UNEA," he wrote on his official handle.

He shared that the Ministry was already working out to launch the initiative with the collaboration of the UN and its relevant donor agencies.

He added that River Indus' ecology was under serious pressure due to pollution, habitat and biodiversity loss to ensure sustenance of the civilization associated to it.