Livoltek Showcases Complete Range Of Smart Energy Solutions At ITIF Asia 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Livoltek, a global leader in smart solar and energy storage solutions, successfully showcased its comprehensive portfolio of grid-tied inverters, hybrid inverters, energy storage systems, batteries, and EV chargers at the International Trade & Industrial Fair (ITIF Asia 2025), held at Karachi Expo Centre.
As one of the region’s largest industrial exhibitions, ITIF Asia 2025 provided a high-profile platform for Livoltek to demonstrate its technological expertise to trade buyers, energy professionals, and industry decision-makers from across the globe, said a press release issued on Monday.
At the exhibition, Livoltek unveiled its advanced grid-tied inverter series, ranging from 6kW, 10kW, 25kW, 50kW, up to 125kW, engineered for high efficiency and reliability across residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also presented its wide portfolio of hybrid inverters, covering both low-voltage and high-voltage categories.
Speaking at the event, Max Maa, Director Sales of Livoltek said, “ITIF Asia 2025 is an excellent opportunity for us to connect with partners and customers in one of our fastest-growing markets. Pakistan’s energy sector is evolving rapidly, and Livoltek is here to provide advanced, affordable, and sustainable solutions that empower households, businesses, and industries to achieve energy independence.”
Highlighting the company’s local presence, Saud Sabir, Karachi Sales Head of Livoltek added, “We are proud to share that Livoltek’s Karachi office is now fully operational. With dedicated sales and technical teams on ground, we can ensure faster response times, stronger after-sales support, and closer collaboration with our distributors and partners in Pakistan.”
Livoltek’s strong showcase at ITIF Asia 2025 reaffirms its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s clean energy transition, offering reliable solutions that contribute to a more sustainable and energy-secure future.
