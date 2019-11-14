LJO Committee constitutes sub-body under Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Litigants and Judicial Officers (LJO) Committee on Thursday constituted a sub-body under the supervision of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The committee, which met here with Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem in the chair, mandated its sub-committee to formulate recommendations for resolving the problems being faced by judicial officers and litigants in the capital's courts and also seek advice from the registrar of Islamabad High Court on the matter.

Besides Dr Firdous, the meeting was also attended by Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Khan