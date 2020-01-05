UrduPoint.com
Llegal Constructions, Violations Of Master Plan Become Common In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

llegal constructions, violations of master plan become common in Islamabad

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th January, 2020) llegal constructions and violations of the master plan are becoming very common in Islamabad as massive encroachments have changed the master plan of Federal Capital.The inner sources have revealed that all negative actions have been done under the nose of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and country investigation departments were totally mum on this alarming issue.Sources stated that the owners of illegal housing society Ghauri Town including Ch.

Abdul Rehman, Raja Ali Akbar, Raja Akhtar, Ch. Fazal and Usman Fazal had allegedly encroached four kilometer land consist of graveyard, green area. Earlier, they developed plots and later sold it and earned billion of rupees.

Sources stated that without getting NOC they never provide electricity and sui-gas connections but today number of electricity and sui-gas connections erupted in Ghauri Town.

All this done with the connivance of IESCO through gave heavy amount.CDA had sealed the office of Ghauri Town housing society twice but despite that the owners of Ghauri Town was carrying out the negative business.

Sources stated that last year CDA had done an agreement with Ghauri Town in order to being Town administration in legal circle. Administration had given 90 days to get NOC but administration failed to do so. On this CDA and other departments have taken any action against Ghauri Town administration and settled matters with them.

