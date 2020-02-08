LLF to be started from Feb 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Popular and Annual Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) would be commenced here from February 21 at the Alhamra Arts Center.

The LLF sources told APP that in its 8th edition, the book festival would host various events including sitting with eminent writers, artists, historians and scholars.

Noted novelist and poet Nitasha Kaul's book 'Plight of Kashmir in Modi's India'would also be launched in the LLF.