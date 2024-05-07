LMC Mayor forms 10 committees to resolve public matters

Mayor Larkana Anwar Ali Luhar has formed more than 10 three-member committees on Tuesday consisting various members of the council to run the municipal corporation and provide relief to the public by supporting various departments and solving urban problem

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Mayor Larkana Anwar Ali Luhar has formed more than 10 three-member committees on Tuesday consisting various members of the council to run the municipal corporation and provide relief to the public by supporting various departments and solving urban problems.

Committees formed are General Administration, Ethnic Finance and Budget, Taxation Land, Street Light, Health and Sanitation, Anti-encroachment, Development and Work, Community Development, food Control , Garden Reform and Women Welfare.

The committees include those who review the complaints about the said sectors to develop them, take suggestions and opinions from the members of the municipal council and Union Council, and submit in the meeting of the municipal corporation and get approval in the form of a plan.