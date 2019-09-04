LNG case: court grants transit remand of accused

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday granted a three-day transit remand of businessman Iqbal Z Ahmad to the National Accountability Bureau

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein the NAB officials produced Iqbal Z Ahmad.

A NAB prosecutor apprised the court that the suspect was required to be produced before an accountability court of Karachi in connection with the LNG case. He pleaded with the court for granting transit remand of the accused for his shifting to Karachi.

At this, the court granted three-day transit remand of Iqbal Z Ahmad to NAB Karachi and directed for producing him before the court concerned for further proceedings.

Earlier, A NAB Karachi team arrested Iqbal Z Ahmad from his office at the Mall on Wednesday morning over his involvement in LNG case.