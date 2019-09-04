UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LNG Case: Court Grants Transit Remand Of Accused

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:05 PM

LNG case: court grants transit remand of accused

An accountability court on Wednesday granted a three-day transit remand of businessman Iqbal Z Ahmad to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday granted a three-day transit remand of businessman Iqbal Z Ahmad to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein the NAB officials produced Iqbal Z Ahmad.

A NAB prosecutor apprised the court that the suspect was required to be produced before an accountability court of Karachi in connection with the LNG case. He pleaded with the court for granting transit remand of the accused for his shifting to Karachi.

At this, the court granted three-day transit remand of Iqbal Z Ahmad to NAB Karachi and directed for producing him before the court concerned for further proceedings.

Earlier, A NAB Karachi team arrested Iqbal Z Ahmad from his office at the Mall on Wednesday morning over his involvement in LNG case.

Related Topics

Karachi National Accountability Bureau From Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Consul General

6 minutes ago

PTA takes up suspension of accounts in support of ..

54 seconds ago

Nadra vans to remain in Khanewal, Mianchannu till ..

57 seconds ago

Power supply to reach 26,000 MW by next year: Prim ..

1 minute ago

Pak Navy sets up free medical camp at Baba Island

7 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar greets toppers ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.