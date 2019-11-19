UrduPoint.com
LNG Case: Judicial Remand Of Shahid Khaqan, Abbasi, Others Extended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:24 PM

Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has extended judicial remand of former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused till December 03 in LNG case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has extended judicial remand of former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused till December 03 in LNG case.LNG case came up for hearing before AC Islamabad Tuesday.The accused who were nominated by NAB in this case including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and Imran ul Haq were presented in the court.Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took the plea he should be told what case has been instituted against him.

They kept on playing stage show for one year that expensive LNG was given and now they have come to know that this LNG in Pakistan was cheaper than India and Bangladesh.NAB should now show moral courage and tell the people it was wrong.NAB prosecutor presented NAB progress report in the court with reference to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reply taking the plea LNG reference is ready.

It has been approved by Regional Bureau and after its approval from headquarters, reference will be filed in the court within two weeks. We will tell Shahid Khaqan Abbasi through reference the allegations leveled against him.NAB prosecutor said the accused talk here for people.

They start saying in the court they have been kept in jail without any reason. If their detention is any problem then the forum for bail is there. They have not approached any forum for their bail.The court while extending judicial remand of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and Imran ul Haq till December 3 directed NAB to present the suspects before it again on December 3 besides filing reference against them before December 03.

