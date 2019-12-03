LNG Case: NAB moves reference against former PM Abbasi, eight others

(@fidahassanain)

According to the NAB reference, former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail was also included among the suspects in LNG case.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a reference against PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import contract case.

According to the details, former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail was also nominated beside eight others others in the reference moved to the Islamabad Accountability Court in LNG case after a former secretary of the petroleum ministry became approver in the case.

A company, according to the reference, was provided benefit worth over Rs21 billion through the contract, and former Pakistan State Oil (PSO) managing director Sheikh Imranul Haq played a key role in the deal.

“Over Rs 47 billion loss to the national exchequer would be caused by the company and additional burden of over Rs 68 billion was on the masses in 15 years through gas bills,” said the reference.

It also pointed out that the Names of all nine suspects were placed on Exit Control List (ECL). The sources in the NAB said that an independent investigation of the contract was being held with Qatar and added that former premier Abbasi refused to cooperate with the anti-corruption body during his physical remand.

After submission of reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other suspects, the accountability court extended judicial remand of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail. The court also allowed former premier to meet his family