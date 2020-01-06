UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LNG Case: Shahid Khaqan Judicial Remand Extended Till Jan 21

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 12:53 PM

LNG case: Shahid Khaqan judicial remand extended till Jan 21

Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till Jan 21 in LNG case.3 suspects including Miftah Ismail have filed pleas seeking exemption from appearance before court upon which court while issuing notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought arguments on Jan 13

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till Jan 21 in LNG case.3 suspects including Miftah Ismail have filed pleas seeking exemption from appearance before court upon which court while issuing notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought arguments on Jan 13.

Talking to media men after hearing of the case Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that government should give reply about the shortcomings in the Army Act.Government has created problems in the matter and there is need to correct the short comings.

.PML-N first sees every bill and then supports it, he added.He said bills are not meant for a government or a personality but they are made out for ever. .

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Army National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Cadet College Sanghar Holds 23Rd Annual Parents’ ..

8 minutes ago

Hareem shah shares another call of Sheikh Rasheed

14 minutes ago

Japan, Nishioka keep surprises coming at ATP Cup

25 seconds ago

Crude and gold extend gains, stocks sink on fear o ..

12 minutes ago

Cricket's Warne to auction 'baggy green' for bushf ..

27 seconds ago

WTA Auckland Classic day one results

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.