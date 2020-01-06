LNG case: Shahid Khaqan judicial remand extended till Jan 21

Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till Jan 21 in LNG case.3 suspects including Miftah Ismail have filed pleas seeking exemption from appearance before court upon which court while issuing notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought arguments on Jan 13

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till Jan 21 in LNG case.3 suspects including Miftah Ismail have filed pleas seeking exemption from appearance before court upon which court while issuing notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought arguments on Jan 13.

Talking to media men after hearing of the case Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that government should give reply about the shortcomings in the Army Act.Government has created problems in the matter and there is need to correct the short comings.

.PML-N first sees every bill and then supports it, he added.He said bills are not meant for a government or a personality but they are made out for ever. .