LNG case/Narowal Sports city case: Court adjourns hearing till Feb 13

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) Divisional bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned the hearing upon pray of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to give more time to file reply in plea pertaining to post -arrest bail filed by arrested PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal sports City Case and arrested former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG scandal.

A divisional bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem took up the cases for hearing on Monday.During the course of hearing, Barrister Zafarullah, Barrister Sadia Abbasi and Tariq Mehmood Jahangir and others appeared before the court.PML-N leader Malik Ibrar, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Zaib-Un-Nisa Awan and others were present in the court.NAB while praying to give more time to file reply said that some time should be given to write para- wise comments.NAB said that they will file reply within three days.