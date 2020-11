LNG corruption case: Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi indicted

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2020) PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was indicted in LNG corruption case on Monday (today).

The court handed charge- sheet over to former Prime Minsiter Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case.

However, the former PM pleaded not guilty.

