LNG reference adjourned till Feb 23

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others due to lawyers' strike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others due to lawyers' strike.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s stalwart.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others appeared before the court.

The defence lawyers informed the court that Islamabad Bar Council (IBA) was holding strike and prayed the court to adjourn case till next date. After this, the hearing was adjourned till February 23.

Meanwhile, an AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned hearing without proceeding on Nandipur power project against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, accused Shumaila Mehmood and others till March 8, due to lawyers' strike.