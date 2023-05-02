UrduPoint.com

LNG Reference Adjourned Till May 23

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 08:17 PM

LNG reference adjourned till May 23

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others till May 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others till May 23.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Abdullah Khan and others. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before the court along with his legal team.

The defence lawyer argued various Names were included in the reference despite all legal formalities were completed in the project. The Federal Cabinet and the Economic Coordination Committee had given permission to import the LNG.

He further said that Shahid Khaqan had not appointed the chairman of the Port Qasim Authority.

After this, the court adjourned the case.

Meanwhile talking to newsmen outside the court, Shahid Khaqan said he had been appearing before the court for the last four years. The NAB chairman should quash the fake cases.

He further said the hearing of references should be telecast live so the people may know the truth. How a common man could get justice if a former prime minister were denied the same, he asked.

Abbasi said PTI Chairman Imran Khan as prime minister had used the institutions for his vested interests. The country could not be run under such a system, he added.

He said alleged that Uzman Buzdar's government was the most corrupt one in Punjab's history.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Import Punjab Man Same May Gas All Government Cabinet Port Qasim Court

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League organises second edition of UAE Lea ..

UAE Pro League organises second edition of UAE League Development Forum

4 seconds ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World F ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World FZO’s 9th Annual Internationa ..

15 minutes ago
 Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

24 minutes ago
 Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve ..

Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve quality of services

24 minutes ago
 Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

24 minutes ago
 8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons ..

8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.