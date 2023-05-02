LNG reference adjourned till May 23

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others till May 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others till May 23.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Abdullah Khan and others. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before the court along with his legal team.

The defence lawyer argued various Names were included in the reference despite all legal formalities were completed in the project. The Federal Cabinet and the Economic Coordination Committee had given permission to import the LNG.

He further said that Shahid Khaqan had not appointed the chairman of the Port Qasim Authority.

After this, the court adjourned the case.

Meanwhile talking to newsmen outside the court, Shahid Khaqan said he had been appearing before the court for the last four years. The NAB chairman should quash the fake cases.

He further said the hearing of references should be telecast live so the people may know the truth. How a common man could get justice if a former prime minister were denied the same, he asked.

Abbasi said PTI Chairman Imran Khan as prime minister had used the institutions for his vested interests. The country could not be run under such a system, he added.

He said alleged that Uzman Buzdar's government was the most corrupt one in Punjab's history.