LNG reference adjourned till Nov 11, against Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of LNG corruption reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and others, till November 11.

The 12 accused named in the case including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before the court along with their legal team.

However, two foreigners named in the reference Filip Natmon and Shana Sadiq didn't did not appear before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor requested the court to frame charges against the present accused to this the judge remarked that first the issue of absent people should be seen.

The NAB prosecutor pleaded for some more time to implement summon notices to other absent accused in the reference while praying to initiate proceedings of indictment of the accused present in the court.

The judge said that the court would wait for the answer of foreign office pertaining to implementation report of summons notices to these accused.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till November 11.