LNG Reference Adjourned Till Nov 9, On Request Of Defence Lawyers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till November 9, on LNG reference against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and others.

The defence lawyers prayed the court to adjourn further hearing into the reference till the third NAB amendment Ordinance was published in gazette of Pakistan. The things were yet to be get cleared under new law, they added.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, NAB Prosecutor Usman Mirza, defence lawyer Barrister Zafarullah, Imran Shafiq and others appeared before the court.

Abbasi's lawyer Barrister Zafarullah submitted that the government had issued another ordinance after they concluded their arguments under previous law.

On the query of the judge, he said the ordinance was yet to be published in gazette of Pakistan. The defence lawyer prayed the court to adjourn hearing of the case until it was published in gazette as many things were not clear yet.

The court adjourned further hearing into the case till November 9. The judge allowed the accused to leave after marking their attendances.

